    Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 870: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Dhanuka Agritech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dhanuka Agritech


    Dhanuka Agritech (DAGRI) reported decent set of numbers in a seasonally lean period and cost related headwinds during the quarter. It reported Revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 16%/1%/12% YoY during 4QFY22 which was in-line with our estimates. Key highlights are: (a) volume and price growth of 11% and 5% YoY respectively in 4Q (FY22 3.1%/3.4% YoY); (b) Inflated RM scenario and its inability to fully pass on prices resulted into lower margins; (c) ITI for FY22 stood at 10% (FY21 11%); remains confident to improve going forward led by new product launches; (d) to launch 3 new 9(3) and 9(4) molecules each in 1QFY23; (e) NWC increased by 3 days to 135 as on March’22; (f) capex program of INR3bn for setting up of formulation and technical units at Dahej is well on track; likely to be commissioned by 4QFY23.



    Outlook


    We largely maintain our FY23/24 EPS and expect DAGRI to clock Revenue/PAT CAGR of 10%/14% each over FY22-FY24E. Maintain ‘BUY’ with an unchanged TP of INR870 based on 15xFY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 24, 2022 01:45 pm
