Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 717: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Dhanuka Agritech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 717 in its research report dated June 11, 2020.
Dolat Capital's research report on Dhanuka Agritech
Dhanuka Agritech reported a healthy Q4FY20 performance with Sales/EBITDA/PAT growing at 18.1/38.6/45.8% to Rs 2.2bn / 458mn / 390 mn. Sales were in-line (D.est: Rs 2.31bn) with our estimates while EBITDA/PAT came ahead of our estimates (D.est: Rs 409mn/313mn). ? Sales growth was driven by higher volume growth of 19.0%, the company has taken price hikes for the upcoming Kharif season. ? Gross margins expanded by 84 bps YoY due to a favorable product mix and with RM costs stabilizing. ? Employee cost and other expenses grew by 1.8/14.0% YoY to Rs 242/276mn. A higher other income and a lower tax rate YoY, fueled PAT growth of 45.8% YoY.
Outlook
We continue to be positive on Dhanuka Agritech, value Dhanuka Agritech at 17x FY22E EPS and maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 717/share.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!