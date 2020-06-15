App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 656: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Dhanuka Agritech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 656 in its research report dated June 11, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dhanuka Agritech


Dhanuka Agritech reported better than expected results driven by higher than anticipated sales in South (up 55%) and West (up 95%) in 4QFY20. Operating leverage benefits and cost control measures led to 39% growth in EBITDA. Earnings growth is expected to accelerate driven by robust demand for Herbicides, traction in North & South India along with 5 new launches in FY21. Since Dhanuka's fortunes are entirely dependent on domestic agchem industry (with underlying tailwinds for the sector) earnings growth has a potential to surprise on the upside.



Outlook


Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 656 based on 16x FY22E earnings.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #Buy #Dhanuka Agritech #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.