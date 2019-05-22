App
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 11:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 578 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Dhanuka Agritech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 578 in its research report dated May 21, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dhanuka Agritech


Dhanuka Agritech (DAGRI) reported better than expected results driven by high growth in Northern market (sales up 22% YoY). It has hit earnings trough in FY19 with 5% revenue growth and 11% profit decline because of its inability to pass RM cost increase amidst tepid demand environment. FY20 is expected to be a turnaround year for DAGRI where growth would be coming from new launches (6 new launches, ITR @ 17%) and overhauling marketing strategy. DAGRI's fortunes are entirely dependent on the domestic agriculture industry hence earnings volatility is expected to be high depending on the monsoon and performance of the domestic agrochemical industry. We have reduced our revenue/PAT estimates by 3%/14% for FY20E and 3%/7% for FY21E.


Outlook


We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 9%/24%/17% between FY19-21E. Retain our BUY rating with revised target price of Rs 578 based on 18x FY21E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 22, 2019 11:06 pm

tags #Buy #Dhanuka Agritech #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

