you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 526: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Dhanuka Agritech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 526 in its research report dated July 22, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Dhanuka Agritech


Dhanuka agritech reported a muted 1QFY20 performance, Sales/EBITDA grew by 2.8/25.9% YoY to ` 2.19bn/200mn respectively. PAT de-grew by 8.6% YoY to ` 148mn. Results were below our estimates on all fronts. Gross margins continue to be under pressure as rising prices of certain technicals (Cartap Hydrochloride – technical for ‘Caldan’) could not be passed on. Though gross margins saw a contraction of 110bps YoY to 34.1%, EBITDA margins expanded by 170 bps YoY owing to lower employee costs (down 7.9% YoY) and other expenses (down 7.1% YoY).


Outlook


We are valuing Dhanuka agritech 16x FY21 EPS of ` 32.9, we believe that while a sharp recovery in Margins and profitability is unlikely Dhanuka’s product launches and optimisation of costs and dealer network could provide respite to earnings in FY21. We re-initiate coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of ` 526.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 02:37 pm

tags #Buy #Dhanuka Agritech #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

