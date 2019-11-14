App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 423: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Dhanuka Agritech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 423 in its research report dated November 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dhanuka Agritech


Dhanuka Agritech (DAGRI) reported inline set of results on broader metrics but gross margin contraction was higher than expected which negated savings in other expenses (even after removing the IND AS 116 impact). Higher than anticipated other income had marginally offset drag on EBIT. Growth is expected to pick up and get broad-based in 2H for DAGRI as well as the industry due to bountiful rainfall in late Kharif. With new launches and pick up in season DAGRI should be able to clock mid-single digit topline growth in FY20. Gross margin pressure is expected to continue in FY20 due to accumulated high cost inventory amidst heightened competitive intensity & tepid demand environment. DAGRI's fortunes are entirely dependent on the domestic agriculture industry hence earnings volatility is expected to be high, based on how monsoon pans out. We have downgraded FY20/21 profits by 5.5% each.



Outlook


Maintain Buy with revise TP of Rs 423 (Previous- Rs 466) based on 13x Sept'21 earnings. Despite continuous underperformance we maintain Buy rating as valuations are currently supportive at 9.8x/9.2x FY21/Sept'21 earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Buy #Dhanuka Agritech #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.