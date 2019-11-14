Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 423: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dhanuka Agritech

Dhanuka Agritech (DAGRI) reported inline set of results on broader metrics but gross margin contraction was higher than expected which negated savings in other expenses (even after removing the IND AS 116 impact). Higher than anticipated other income had marginally offset drag on EBIT. Growth is expected to pick up and get broad-based in 2H for DAGRI as well as the industry due to bountiful rainfall in late Kharif. With new launches and pick up in season DAGRI should be able to clock mid-single digit topline growth in FY20. Gross margin pressure is expected to continue in FY20 due to accumulated high cost inventory amidst heightened competitive intensity & tepid demand environment. DAGRI's fortunes are entirely dependent on the domestic agriculture industry hence earnings volatility is expected to be high, based on how monsoon pans out. We have downgraded FY20/21 profits by 5.5% each.

Outlook

Maintain Buy with revise TP of Rs 423 (Previous- Rs 466) based on 13x Sept'21 earnings. Despite continuous underperformance we maintain Buy rating as valuations are currently supportive at 9.8x/9.2x FY21/Sept'21 earnings.

