Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 1035: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Dhanuka Agritech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1035 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dhanuka Agritech


Dhanuka Agritech reported a decent set of 2QFY21 numbers in spite of a challenging environment amidst excessive rainfalls in Aug-20, Sept-20, low pest infestation and a reasonably filled channel inventory. Sales grew by 10.0% YoY to Rs 4.42bn, which was led by an equivalent volume and pricing growth. EBITDA grew by 21.3% YoY to Rs 890mn owing to easing input costs. PAT grew by 16.8% YoY to Rs 701mn owing to a higher other income (up 71% YoY) and low depreciation (down 44% YoY).


Outlook


We revise target price to Rs 1,035/share @22x FY23E EPS. We have a buy rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 01:43 pm

