Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 1000: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Dhanuka Agritech

DAGRI delivered a healthy performance in Q4FY22, beating consensus EBITDA/PAT estimates by 11%/20%. Revenues grew by 16% YoY, beating street estimates by 4%. Operating profit, on the other hand, grew by only 1% due to RM cost inflation and a 33% rise in other expenses YoY. Top-line growth of 16% was driven by 11% volume growth and the rest through pricing gains. Despite flat EBITDA, Q4 PAT grew by 12% YoY, aided by higher other income (due to insurance claim) and a lower effective tax rate. DAGRI’s topline performance was driven by encouraging double-digit growth across all the regions, except South, which fell ~3% YoY due to cyclones and black thrips attacks. Herbicides registered a robust ~39% YoY growth, followed by Fungicides/Others/Insecticides, up ~22%/~16%/4% YoY. Management has guided for double-digit topline growth in FY23, aided by expectations of a normal monsoon in H1FY23 and a buoyant commodity price environment, which will encourage farmers to use high-quantity crop protection products. Management expects EBITDA margins to remain at the same level as FY22 (17.8%).



Outlook

We maintain Buy with an unchanged Mar’23E TP of Rs1,000, implying FY24E P/E of 19x. Key assumptions: 1) 10.75% cost of equity, 2) 10% PAT CAGR in FY25-35E, and 3) terminal growth rate of 5% starting from FY35E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More