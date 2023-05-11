English
    Buy Dhampur Sugar Mills; target of Rs 315: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dhampur Sugar Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated May 08, 2023.

    May 11, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
    Buy

    Sharekhan's research report on Dhampur Sugar Mills

    Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (DSML) registered strong numbers in Q4FY2023 with revenue growing 43% y-o-y to Rs. 759 crore and EBIDTA margin rising by 100 bps y-o-y to 13.8%, resulting in a 2x y-o-y increase in PAT to Rs. 60.7 crore. Sugar business’ revenue grew by 44.7% y-o-y, while margin stood flat at 2.6%. Ethanol division’s revenue increased by 68% y-o-y, while margin was down by 704 bps to 18.6%. With strategies in place such as scaling up of the ethanol business, better productivity in the sugar segment and reducing manufacturing costs, DSML’s revenue and PAT are expected to clock CAGRs of 12% and 21%, respectively, over FY2023-25E.


    Outlook

    Stock trades at attractive valuation of 8.8x/7.5x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings, respectively. We maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 315.

    first published: May 11, 2023 01:09 pm