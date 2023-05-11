Buy Dhampur Sugar Mills; target of Rs 315: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Dhampur Sugar Mills

Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (DSML) registered strong numbers in Q4FY2023 with revenue growing 43% y-o-y to Rs. 759 crore and EBIDTA margin rising by 100 bps y-o-y to 13.8%, resulting in a 2x y-o-y increase in PAT to Rs. 60.7 crore. Sugar business’ revenue grew by 44.7% y-o-y, while margin stood flat at 2.6%. Ethanol division’s revenue increased by 68% y-o-y, while margin was down by 704 bps to 18.6%. With strategies in place such as scaling up of the ethanol business, better productivity in the sugar segment and reducing manufacturing costs, DSML’s revenue and PAT are expected to clock CAGRs of 12% and 21%, respectively, over FY2023-25E.



Outlook

Stock trades at attractive valuation of 8.8x/7.5x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings, respectively. We maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 315.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

