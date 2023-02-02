 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Dhampur Sugar Mills; target of Rs 260: Sharekhan

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Sharekhan is bullish on Dhampur Sugar Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

Sharekhan's research report on Dhampur Sugar Mills

Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (DSML) registered mixed performance in Q3FY2023 with revenue remaining flat y-o-y at Rs. 642 crore while EBIDTA margin fell 252 bps y-o-y to 13.4%, resulting in a 20% decline in PAT to Rs. 46.4 crore. Margins improved strongly on sequential basis. DSML expects cane production to rise by 2-3% in the current sugar season (to be higher by 5-7% for FY2023). Sugar prices are likely to remain at Rs. 34-36 per kg in the near term. Proposed 130 KLPD ethanol expansion (including 100 KLPD of grain) would lead to ethanol production worth 8.5 crore litre in FY2023 and 11-12 crore litre in FY2024.

Outlook

The stock trades at 11.8x/9.0x/7.1x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E earnings, respectively. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 260.

