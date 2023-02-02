English
    Buy Dhampur Sugar Mills; target of Rs 260: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dhampur Sugar Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 02, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Dhampur Sugar Mills

    Dhampur Sugar Mills Limited (DSML) registered mixed performance in Q3FY2023 with revenue remaining flat y-o-y at Rs. 642 crore while EBIDTA margin fell 252 bps y-o-y to 13.4%, resulting in a 20% decline in PAT to Rs. 46.4 crore. Margins improved strongly on sequential basis. DSML expects cane production to rise by 2-3% in the current sugar season (to be higher by 5-7% for FY2023). Sugar prices are likely to remain at Rs. 34-36 per kg in the near term. Proposed 130 KLPD ethanol expansion (including 100 KLPD of grain) would lead to ethanol production worth 8.5 crore litre in FY2023 and 11-12 crore litre in FY2024.


    Outlook

    The stock trades at 11.8x/9.0x/7.1x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E earnings, respectively. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 260.