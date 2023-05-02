 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Dhampur Bio Organics; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Dhampur Bio Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Dhampur Bio Organics

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (DBOL) posted mixed performance in Q4FY2023 with revenues growing by 59% y-o-y to Rs. 803 crore, while lower OPM resulted in a 3% decline in adjusted PAT. DBOL witnessed strong sequential improvement in profitability. Sugar production in North India including UP is up by 4%; net sugar production for current season is expected to be at 32.8 million tonnes.. DBOL expanded its country liquor capacity to 4.2 million cases from 2.8 million cases; Sugar capacity will be expanded to 26,000 TCD from 22,000 TCD in October 2023. With expanded capacity of 312.5 lakh litres per annum, the company is targeting bio-fuel/spirit production of ~12 crore litre in FY2024.

Outlook

The stock trades at 9x/8x its FY2024E/25E earnings. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 215.