    Buy Dhampur Bio Organics; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Dhampur Bio Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    May 02, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Dhampur Bio Organics

    Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (DBOL) posted mixed performance in Q4FY2023 with revenues growing by 59% y-o-y to Rs. 803 crore, while lower OPM resulted in a 3% decline in adjusted PAT. DBOL witnessed strong sequential improvement in profitability. Sugar production in North India including UP is up by 4%; net sugar production for current season is expected to be at 32.8 million tonnes.. DBOL expanded its country liquor capacity to 4.2 million cases from 2.8 million cases; Sugar capacity will be expanded to 26,000 TCD from 22,000 TCD in October 2023. With expanded capacity of 312.5 lakh litres per annum, the company is targeting bio-fuel/spirit production of ~12 crore litre in FY2024.

    Outlook

    The stock trades at 9x/8x its FY2024E/25E earnings. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 215.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

