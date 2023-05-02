Buy Dhampur Bio Organics; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Dhampur Bio Organics

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (DBOL) posted mixed performance in Q4FY2023 with revenues growing by 59% y-o-y to Rs. 803 crore, while lower OPM resulted in a 3% decline in adjusted PAT. DBOL witnessed strong sequential improvement in profitability. Sugar production in North India including UP is up by 4%; net sugar production for current season is expected to be at 32.8 million tonnes.. DBOL expanded its country liquor capacity to 4.2 million cases from 2.8 million cases; Sugar capacity will be expanded to 26,000 TCD from 22,000 TCD in October 2023. With expanded capacity of 312.5 lakh litres per annum, the company is targeting bio-fuel/spirit production of ~12 crore litre in FY2024.

Outlook

The stock trades at 9x/8x its FY2024E/25E earnings. We maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 215.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dhampur Bio Organics - 01 -05 - 2023 - khan