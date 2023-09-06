Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 252: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Devyani International

Recent slowdown in domestic QSR market is a temporary blip with consumers shifting for lower-value substitutes. Transaction growth remains good while lower ticket purchases affected ADS. Softening of consumer inflation, easing dairy prices, good traction in multiplexes and a long festive season will aid good recovery in the QSR space in H2FY2024. Gross margins would consistently improve as prices of cheese, chicken and oil fall in the coming quarters. DIL eyes EBIDTA margins of 23-24% in the medium term.

Outlook

We re-iterate our Buy rating on Devyani International (DIL) with revised price target of Rs. 252. Stock trades at 30x/22x its FY2024E/25E EV/EBIDTA.

