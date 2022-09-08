Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 231: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Devyani International

Improving footfalls, a large shift to branded products, strong expansion plan of 250-300 stores per annum and expansion of digital reach will help revenues clock a 43.1% CAGR over FY2022-24. Exit from loss-making stores, improving unit-level profitability, cross-branding and a rise in transactions through value proposition will help DIL consistently improve EBIDTA margins that are likely to increase to ~24% by FY24 from ~17% in FY20. Strong operational show and efficient capital allocation with reduction in store size for core brands would help company to generate strong free cash flows in the coming years (cumulative FCF of Rs. 350 crore over FY21-24).

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Devyani International Ltd (DIL) with a Buy and PT of Rs. 231. It trades at 28.3x/20.6x its FY2023E/24E EV/EBITDA. Riding on strong brand equity and a wide presence, DIL hopes to outpace the industry in the medium to long run.

At 15:05 hrs Devyani International was quoting at Rs 191.30, down Rs 0.70, or 0.36 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 195.75 and an intraday low of Rs 190.50.

It was trading with volumes of 148,010 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,696,079 shares, a decrease of -91.27 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.45 percent or Rs 4.60 at Rs 192.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 215.00 and 52-week low Rs 111.85 on 18 August, 2022 and 18 October, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.02 percent below its 52-week high and 71.03 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 23,046.61 crore.

