    Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 231: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Devyani International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 231 in its research report dated December 20, 2022.

    December 21, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Devyani International


    Seasonally Q3 is one of the strongest quarters for DIL. Festive season saw good sales while DIL witnessed some slowdown in November. It is expecting strong growth in last two weeks of December. Overall, DIL expects 25-30% y-o-y growth in Q3 (including store expansion). EBIDTA margins are expected to remain flat in FY2023. However, with input cost inflation expected to drop, coupled with a better mix and improved efficiencies at store level would help EBIDTA margins to improve by 100-150 bps over the next two years. The company has maintained its guidance of adding over 250 stores in FY2023 and will be adding ~80 new stores in Q3.



    Outlook


    We re-iterate our Buy rating on Devyani International (DIL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 231 over the next 12 months. Strong brand portfolio and robust store expansion strategy will help DIL achieve strong growth in the long run. The stock trades at 22.0x and 17.1x its FY2024E and FY2025E EV/EBIDTA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Dec 21, 2022 12:49 pm