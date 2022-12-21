Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 231: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Devyani International

Seasonally Q3 is one of the strongest quarters for DIL. Festive season saw good sales while DIL witnessed some slowdown in November. It is expecting strong growth in last two weeks of December. Overall, DIL expects 25-30% y-o-y growth in Q3 (including store expansion). EBIDTA margins are expected to remain flat in FY2023. However, with input cost inflation expected to drop, coupled with a better mix and improved efficiencies at store level would help EBIDTA margins to improve by 100-150 bps over the next two years. The company has maintained its guidance of adding over 250 stores in FY2023 and will be adding ~80 new stores in Q3.



Outlook

We re-iterate our Buy rating on Devyani International (DIL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 231 over the next 12 months. Strong brand portfolio and robust store expansion strategy will help DIL achieve strong growth in the long run. The stock trades at 22.0x and 17.1x its FY2024E and FY2025E EV/EBIDTA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Devyani International - 21 -12-2022 - khan