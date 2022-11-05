Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 231: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Devyani International

KFC registered a growth of 47% (SSSG of 13%) while Pizza Hut registered a growth of 36% (SSSG of 3%). Demand slightly slowed due to seasonally weak quarter and higher inflation affecting the sales. Management expects SSSG to recover in another two quarters. The company added 88 new stores in Q2 (158 stores in H1FY2023). The company has maintained its guidance of over 250 stores in FY2023. The stock is trading at 30x/21x its FY2023E/24E EV/EBIDTA. Strong portfolio of brand and robust store expansion strategy makes it a preferred pick in the QSR space. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 231.

Outlook

Devyani International (DIL) posted a mixed bag performance in Q2FY23 with revenues growing by 45% y-o-y to Rs. 747.4 crore led by strong store addition and price hikes taken while EBIDTA margins fell by 268 bps y-o-y hit by higher input costs and higher store operating expenses towards new stores.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Devyani International - 04-11-2022 - khan