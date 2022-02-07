MARKET NEWS

    Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 230: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Devyani International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated February 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 07, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Devyani International


    Devyani International (DIL) reported revenue growth of 65% YoY/21% QoQ to INR 6,244 Mn in Q3FY22. KFC and Pizza Hut India revenues grew by 64% each. EBITDA registered growth of 68% YoY/20% QoQ to INR 1,478 Mn and EBIDTA margin improved by 39 bps YoY t0 23.7%. Gross margin improved to 71.4%. DIL reported Net Profit of INR 660 Mn (+40% YoY/41.6% QoQ). During Q3FY22, DIL opened 81 new stores taking total count to 884 store.



    Outlook


    We continue with “BUY” rating on the stock with target price of INR 230 per share valuing at 30x FY24E EBIDTA, giving 28.9% upside from current levels.

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Devyani International #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 08:56 pm
