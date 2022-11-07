Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 230: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Devyani International

Devyani International (DIL) reported revenue growth of 44.8% YoY/6.1 QoQ to INR 7,474 Mn in Q2FY23. The core brands continue to display resilient performance despite continued retail inflation impacting consumer demand to some extent. In Q2FY23, KFC revenue grew by 47% YoY to INR 4,430 Mn, while Pizza Hut registered a growth of 36% YoY to INR 1,812 Mn. In H1FY23, the revenues from operations stood at INR 14,521 Mn, a growth of 67% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 1,655 Mn, an increase from 1,233 Mn in Q2FY23. EBIDTA Margin for the quarter stood at 22.1% down 175 bps YoY and 117 bps QoQ. Gross Margin contracted for third consecutive quarter on account of higher input cost. Net Profit for the quarter grew to INR 568 Mn as against INR 466 Mn in Q2FY22. For H1FY23, PAT stood at INR 1,316 Mn compared to INR 132 Mn in H1FY22. During Q2FY23, DIL opened 88 new stores (highest ever in a quarter) taking total count to 1096 stores.

Outlook

We expect Devyani International to continue expanding its presence and penetrate more in existing cities. We continue with “BUY” rating on the stock with target price of INR 230 per share, giving 25.5% upside from current levels.

