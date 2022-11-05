Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 225: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Devyani International
DIL’s Q2 EBITDA was largely in line with our estimates. Among brands, KFC SSG at 13% was better than expected, while PH SSG at 3% was weaker. Near-term commentary was cautious, as PH softness was attributed to weak consumer sentiment amid elevated retail inflation. However, DIL retained its outlook of 7-8% SSG for PH, underpinned by its entry into the value-pizza segment [Flavor-Fun Pizzas]. Store additions remained robust, with net additions of 88/158 stores in Q2/H1FY23 and annual guidance of 250 store-additions was retained. Inflationary pressures led the ~100bps decline in brand margins, but HO cost leverage restricted EBITDA-margin decline to 20bps. With peaking of RM costs [Oil, Chicken, gas], DIL expects to recoup the lost margins. Capex/store at Rs13.7mn in H1 remained in line with last year’s. We uphold EBITDA for FY24/25E, led by retained medium-term outlook.
Outlook
We expect DIL to deliver strong EBITDA CAGR of ~41% in FY22-25E, led by 24% store-count CAGR, 10% SSG and gradual margin-gains; maintain BUY with TP of Rs225 (36x Sep-24E EBITDA).
