Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 220: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Devyani International

2QFY23 sales and gross profit were broadly in line, while higher staff costs led to an EBITDA miss. However, 2Q is seasonally the weakest quarter and a healthy festive season sales outlook in 3Q (seasonally the strongest quarter) remains positive. Material cost pressures (chicken, edible oil, and gas) are gradually receding and with healthy sales growth outlook, EBITDA growth in 2HFY23 is likely to be strong. With an increasing focus on hygiene, convenience, and innovation, QSRs, with their strong brands, present a great investment case, given their low penetration levels in India. Its strong pricing power helps combat input cost inflation. DEVYANI continues to remain one of our top picks in this space. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

Outlook

We reiterate our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of INR220 (Sep'24E EV/EBITDA of 42x/35x for KFC/Pizza Hut on a pre-Ind AS basis).

