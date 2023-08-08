Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 215: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Devyani International

Devyani International Ltd (DIL) posted third consecutive quarter of weak SSSG with KFC’s and Pizza Hut’s SSSG standing at -0.9% and -5.3%, respectively. With inflation cooling, SSSG is expected to materially improve from H2FY2024. Average daily sales (ADS) for KFC and Pizza Hut has seen q-o-q improvement with relevant value offering in both brands to attract more footfalls. Tapering of inflation, improvement in demand and focus on improving store fundamentals will drive much better ADS in H2. With an inflation in key input materials stabilizing and relevant pricing actions, the management expects sequential improvement in the gross margins. EBIDTA margins have likely to bottomed out and could see material improvement from Q3FY2024.

Outlook

Stock trades at 25.9x/19.6x its FY2024E/FY2025E EV/EBIDTA. In view of a strong business model and long-term growth prospects in QSR industry, we maintain a Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 215.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Devyani International - 05 -08 - 2023 - khan