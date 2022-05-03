Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Devyani International
Omicron-led disruptions impacted operations for four-to-six weeks in 4QFY22, leading to ~8% miss on our sales and EBITDA forecasts, even as YoY growth was healthy on both fronts. Average daily sales (ADS) in Mar'22 returned to pre-COVID levels. Despite the RM inflation, the management expects to maintain KFC's brand contribution margin near 22% in FY23. It raised prices by 8-9% in KFC in Apr'22 and may take further hikes depending on the movement of input cost.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of INR210 per share (FY24E EV/EBITDA of 45x/35x for KFC/PH on a pre-Ind AS basis).
