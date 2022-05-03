English
    Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Devyani International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 03, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Devyani International


    Omicron-led disruptions impacted operations for four-to-six weeks in 4QFY22, leading to ~8% miss on our sales and EBITDA forecasts, even as YoY growth was healthy on both fronts. Average daily sales (ADS) in Mar'22 returned to pre-COVID levels. Despite the RM inflation, the management expects to maintain KFC's brand contribution margin near 22% in FY23. It raised prices by 8-9% in KFC in Apr'22 and may take further hikes depending on the movement of input cost.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of INR210 per share (FY24E EV/EBITDA of 45x/35x for KFC/PH on a pre-Ind AS basis).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 3, 2022 08:24 pm
