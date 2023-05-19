English
    Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Devyani International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    May 19, 2023 / 06:37 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Devyani International

    Devyani International (DEVYANI)’s 4QFY23 revenue reported 28% YoY growth (6% miss) led by store additions. However, weak SSSG – particularly in Pizza Hut – led to 6.6% YoY decline in EBITDA (pre-IND AS) to INR913m. EBITDA margin contracted ~360bp YoY to 20%. Moderation of high inflation in FY23 coupled with recent RM price cool-off should result in gradual demand recovery and better margins. Further, steady 300 store additions should drive footprint. We model a revenue/ EBITDA CAGR of 27%/33% over FY23-25E. QSRs with their strong brands continue to remain a superior investment case given their low penetration levels in India.


    Outlook

    Reiterate BUY with an SoTP-based TP of INR200 (based on 41x/35x for KFC/Pizza Hut on a pre-Ind AS basis on Mar’25 forecasts).

