Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Devyani International
Devyani International (DEVYANI)’s 4QFY23 revenue reported 28% YoY growth (6% miss) led by store additions. However, weak SSSG – particularly in Pizza Hut – led to 6.6% YoY decline in EBITDA (pre-IND AS) to INR913m. EBITDA margin contracted ~360bp YoY to 20%. Moderation of high inflation in FY23 coupled with recent RM price cool-off should result in gradual demand recovery and better margins. Further, steady 300 store additions should drive footprint. We model a revenue/ EBITDA CAGR of 27%/33% over FY23-25E. QSRs with their strong brands continue to remain a superior investment case given their low penetration levels in India.
Outlook
Reiterate BUY with an SoTP-based TP of INR200 (based on 41x/35x for KFC/Pizza Hut on a pre-Ind AS basis on Mar’25 forecasts).
