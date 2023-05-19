Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Devyani International

Devyani International (DEVYANI)’s 4QFY23 revenue reported 28% YoY growth (6% miss) led by store additions. However, weak SSSG – particularly in Pizza Hut – led to 6.6% YoY decline in EBITDA (pre-IND AS) to INR913m. EBITDA margin contracted ~360bp YoY to 20%. Moderation of high inflation in FY23 coupled with recent RM price cool-off should result in gradual demand recovery and better margins. Further, steady 300 store additions should drive footprint. We model a revenue/ EBITDA CAGR of 27%/33% over FY23-25E. QSRs with their strong brands continue to remain a superior investment case given their low penetration levels in India.



Outlook

Reiterate BUY with an SoTP-based TP of INR200 (based on 41x/35x for KFC/Pizza Hut on a pre-Ind AS basis on Mar’25 forecasts).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Devyani International - 18 -05 - 2023 - moti