Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 195: Choice Equity Broking

Choice Equity Broking is bullish on Devyani International has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated November 24, 2021.

November 25, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST
 
 
Choice Equity Broking's report on Devyani International


Devyani International Limited (DIL), incorporated in 1991, operates a chain of franchised quick service restaurants in India, Nepal, and Nigeria. The company’s core brands business include KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee stores operated in India; International Business comprise KFC and Pizza Hut stores operated in Nepal and Nigeria. Other Business consists of its own brands, such as Vaango, and Food Street. As of Sept 30, 2021, its core brands business operated 705 stores, including 309 KFC stores, 351 Pizza Hut stores, and 45 Costa Coffee stores. Its international business operated 44 stores and Other Business operated 54 stores.



Outlook


We assign ‘Buy’ rating on stock with target price of Rs.195 valuing the business at EV/EBIDTA 37x FY24E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 25, 2021 10:50 am

