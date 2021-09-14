Buy Devyani International; target of Rs 151: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Devyani International

DIL operates 696 stores across all brands and are present in 26 states and three union territories across 166 cities in India, as of June 30, 2021. DIL has strong presence in key metro regions of Delhi NCR (comprising Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Delhi and Noida), Bengaluru, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Over the years, DIL been consistently increasing the number of stores both organically and inorganically. With its cluster-based expansion approach, DIL has been able to address demand in high-potential domestic markets.

Outlook

We Initiate Coverage on Devyani International Ltd. with a BUY rating for a target price of INR 151 per share valuing at 30x FY24E EV/EBIDTA giving 31% upside from current levels. DIL’s share price has corrected ~18% to its IPO listing price which provides a good opportunity to buy the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More