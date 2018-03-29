Buy Delta Corp; target of Rs 332: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Delta Corp

Deltin Royale and Deltin Jaqk are DELTA’s major casinos with vessel passenger capacity of 200-400. Deltin Caravela and Deltin Casino are relatively small with passenger capacity of 200 or less. DELTA incurs INR370m as license fee to operate the four aforementioned casinos. However, the outlay for the four licenses would increase to INR 1,050m once the revised fee structure becomes effective.

Outlook

We believe that the move may dislodge some casino operators, but do not see it having much impact on DELTA. In fact, it may increase traffic to DELTA’s casinos. We value the stock at 32x FY20E earnings of INR 10.4/share. We reiterate our Buy rating with a revised target price of INR 332/share.

