App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 29, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Delta Corp; target of Rs 332: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Delta Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 332 in its research report dated March 28, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Delta Corp


Deltin Royale and Deltin Jaqk are DELTA’s major casinos with vessel passenger capacity of 200-400. Deltin Caravela and Deltin Casino are relatively small with passenger capacity of 200 or less. DELTA incurs INR370m as license fee to operate the four aforementioned casinos. However, the outlay for the four licenses would increase to INR 1,050m once the revised fee structure becomes effective.


Outlook


We believe that the move may dislodge some casino operators, but do not see it having much impact on DELTA. In fact, it may increase traffic to DELTA’s casinos. We value the stock at 32x FY20E earnings of INR 10.4/share. We reiterate our Buy rating with a revised target price of INR 332/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Delta Corp #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.