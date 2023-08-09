Buy Delhivery; target of Rs 500: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on Delhivery

In Q1FY24, Delhivery’s adjusted EBITDA loss was INR 250mn (vs profit of INR 60mn in Q4FY23) largely due to annual wage increments, investments in capacity expansion (60-70% of yearly capex in Q1) and disruptions pertaining to security and weather. In spite of Q1 being a seasonally weaker quarter, express parcel revenue grew 2.1% QoQ/ 14.3% YoY, broadly in line with our estimates. Given that most peers in the express parcel segment grew at a slower rate, we believe Delhivery continues to gain market share in this space. Management estimated a market share gain of 100-200bps in Q1. Recovery in PTL business continued with tonnage reaching ~75% of peak volumes delivered by Delhivery+SpotOn pre-acquisition.

Outlook

We believe margins should improve Q2 onwards as there are no significant fixed costs in the near term, as indicated by management. Maintain BUY, with an upward revision of target price to INR 500 (from INR 461) as we roll forward by 6 months.

Delhivery- 07 -08 - 2023 - isc