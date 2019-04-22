Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on DCB Bank

PAT growth came in higher at 50% YoY to Rs 96.3 crore in Q4FY19 (I-direct estimate - Rs 89.5 crore), led by steady provision and cost control. Slower branch addition and improved productivity led to an improvement of ~151 bps QoQ & 571 bps YoY in CI ratio at 53.7%. Higher recoveries of Rs 106.3 crore & stable slippages at Rs 100.7 crore led to ~8 bps QoQ decline in GNPA ratio to 1.84%. Advances growth remained slower at 15.9% YoY to Rs 23568 crore, led by repayment in corporate book and slower traction in mortgage & SME book. Retail term deposit accretion remained robust at 31.4% YoY.

Outlook

Rolling our estimates to FY21E and maintaining our multiple at 2.1x ABV, we revise our target price upwards to Rs 250 per share. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating.

