Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 243: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 243 in its research report dated October 21, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on DCB Bank


Growth Slows Further: As expected, credit growth moderated further to ~12/3%, led by sustained de-growth in the corporate book (-10/5%) andex-corporate, loans grew at ~16%. Agri (+18/3%, 20% of loans) and mortgages (+15/6%, 41% of loans) grew the fastest. We have further cut our growth estimates, to a/c for unfavourable macros, given the mgt’s conservative approach (welcome) to such conditions. We now build in loan growth of 18% vs. 22% earlier. Asset Quality Deteriorates: 2QFY20 saw broad-based asset quality deterioration, with the exception of corporate (flat QoQ) and Agri (-16% QoQ) GNPAs. DCBB’s core segments: SME (+~95/48%) and Mortgages (+~36/13%) saw a steep rise in delinquencies. The continued increase in CV GNPAs was most striking (2.6x YoY/ +19% QoQ). The delinquency ratio at ~2.77% ann., hit an 18-qtr high. DCBB’s focus on the self-employed segment appears to have exposed it to higher asset quality risks in economic downturns. In spite of DCBB’s prudent credit filters and conservative lending approach, we are compelled to build in higher slippages, at 2.2% over FY20-22E vs. 1.8% earlier. Stable NIMs: In spite of a 5bps QoQ dip in yields, margins were stable QoQ at 3.67%. Investment in low yielding RIDF bonds, (for PSL compliance) suppressed yields. Medium term relief for margins is in store, from re-pricing of high cost borrowings, even as DCBB chases retail TDs. New EB-linked floating rate loans will have a material impact on margins beyond the medium term. We build NIMs of 3.55% over FY20-22E.



Outlook


DCBB’s 2QFY20 disappointed with broad-based asset quality deterioration while sustained cost control and stable margins were silver linings. MAINTAIN BUY with a TP of Rs 243.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Oct 22, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Buy #DCB Bank #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

