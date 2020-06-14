Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 231: SPA Securities

SPA Securities' report on DCB Bank

DCB reported advance degrowth of 0.37% for Q4FY20 on a QOQ basis while deposits registered a QOQ growth of 2.14%, even though Q4 usually has historically been the strongest quarter for the bank. NIMS for the quarter stood at 3.64% against 3.71%bin Q3FY20. GNPA's stood at 2.46% against 2.20% in Q3FY20 while NNPA stood at 1.16% against 1.03% in Q3FY20. The provision coverage ratio was at 70.81% against 76.99% in Q3FY20. Advances growth to pick up pace from Q3FY21 as COVID induced pain.

Outlook

Currently the stock is trading at 0.5x p/b of FY22E ADBV of INR 142.2. We retain our buy recommendation with a target of INR 231 in 18 months based on 1.62x p/adbv of FY22E.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.