Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 223: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 223 in its research report dated July 17, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on DCB Bank


DCB’s advances continued to grow at a healthy pace (30.6% YoY, 4.5% QoQ) to INR 212bn in 1QFY19. Commercial Vehicles & Corporate segments witnessed higher growth (56.7% and 48% YoY respectively), although their relative share in overall portfolio continued to remain unchanged at 6% and 17% respectively.SME and Agricultural credit grew at 42.5% and 38.3% YoY respectively. The bank targets to double its overall asset portfolio in the next 3 years.


Outlook


DCB trades at 1.5X FY20E P/ABV and 11.7X FY20E P/E.  Healthy loan book growth, branch expansion and well-maintained asset quality paints a positive picture for the bank. This apart, considering its efforts to contain the cost to income ratios, to maintain healthy return ratios despite expected pressure on NIMs, we give the stock a BUY rating with a target price of INR 223, assigning a FY20E P/ABV of 2X.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #DCB Bank #Recommendations

