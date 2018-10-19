App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 223: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 223 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on DCB Bank


DCB’s advances grew by a healthy 27.6% YoY (3.9% QoQ) to INR 221bn (albeit lower than CSEC’s estimate of 31.6% YoY) in 2QFY19.The growth came predominantly from Commercial vehicle (78.6% YoY), Agricultural (42.6% YoY) and Mortgages segments (21.5% YoY). The bank targets to double its overall asset portfolio in the next 3 years. Healthy growth was also seen in Deposits, which stood at INR 262bn (27.2% YoY, 4.5% QoQ). CASA deposits grew by 19.4% YoY, hence CASA ratio dipped by 158bps YoY to 24.3%. Credit to Deposit ratio stands improved at 84.3% vs 84.1% in 2QFY18. With branch expansion on full swing, management is targeting ~25% growth in its CASA deposits by FY19E.


Outlook


Healthy loan book growth, branch expansion and well-maintained asset quality paints a positive picture for the bank. This apart, improvements in C/I due to concentrated effort from management’s effort is expected to result in strong RoE expansion (despite expected pressure on NIMs). DCB trades at 1.4X FY20E P/ABV and 10.4X FY20E EPS. We rate the stock a BUY with a target price of INR 213, assigning a FY20E P/ABV of 1.9X.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2018 05:08 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #DCB Bank #Recommendations

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

