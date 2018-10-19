Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 223: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on DCB Bank

DCB’s advances grew by a healthy 27.6% YoY (3.9% QoQ) to INR 221bn (albeit lower than CSEC’s estimate of 31.6% YoY) in 2QFY19.The growth came predominantly from Commercial vehicle (78.6% YoY), Agricultural (42.6% YoY) and Mortgages segments (21.5% YoY). The bank targets to double its overall asset portfolio in the next 3 years. Healthy growth was also seen in Deposits, which stood at INR 262bn (27.2% YoY, 4.5% QoQ). CASA deposits grew by 19.4% YoY, hence CASA ratio dipped by 158bps YoY to 24.3%. Credit to Deposit ratio stands improved at 84.3% vs 84.1% in 2QFY18. With branch expansion on full swing, management is targeting ~25% growth in its CASA deposits by FY19E.

Outlook

Healthy loan book growth, branch expansion and well-maintained asset quality paints a positive picture for the bank. This apart, improvements in C/I due to concentrated effort from management’s effort is expected to result in strong RoE expansion (despite expected pressure on NIMs). DCB trades at 1.4X FY20E P/ABV and 10.4X FY20E EPS. We rate the stock a BUY with a target price of INR 213, assigning a FY20E P/ABV of 1.9X.

