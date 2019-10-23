Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on DCB Bank

Credit growth continued to decelerate by 12.4% YoY to Rs 24798 crore led by de-risking in corporate book & moderation within SME, retail & mortgage book. However, ex corporate loan, growth marginally moderated to 16% YoY. Deposit accretion lagged erstwhile growth with CASA growth at 22 quarter low of 7% YoY. However, term deposit growth stayed healthy at 14% YoY. CASA ratio for Q2FY2 stood at 23.2%, down 129 bps QoQ.

Outlook

Therefore, we maintain our BUY recommendation and revise our target price downward to Rs 220 (earlier Rs 260), valuing it at ~2.0x FY21E ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.