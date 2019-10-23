App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 220: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 in its research report dated October 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on DCB Bank


Credit growth continued to decelerate by 12.4% YoY to Rs 24798 crore led by de-risking in corporate book & moderation within SME, retail & mortgage book. However, ex corporate loan, growth marginally moderated to 16% YoY. Deposit accretion lagged erstwhile growth with CASA growth at 22 quarter low of 7% YoY. However, term deposit growth stayed healthy at 14% YoY. CASA ratio for Q2FY2 stood at 23.2%, down 129 bps QoQ.


Outlook


Therefore, we maintain our BUY recommendation and revise our target price downward to Rs 220 (earlier Rs 260), valuing it at ~2.0x FY21E ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Read More
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Buy #DCB Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.