you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 218: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 218 in its research report dated January 17, 2019.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on DCB Bank


DCB’s advances grew by a healthy 23.1% YoY (3.7% QoQ) to INR 229bn (below CSEC’s estimate of 28% YoY growth) in 3QFY19. The growth came predominantly from Mortgages (17.2% YoY) which constitute of 40% of the total loan book, Agricultural segment (37.6% YoY) constituting 19% of the advances and SME & MSME which grew 23.1% YoY (12% of loan book). The bank targets to double its overall asset portfolio in the next 3 – 3.5 years.


Outlook


DCB trades at 1.4X FY21E P/ABV and 8.9X FY21E EPS. We rate the stock a BUY with a target price of INR 218, assigning a FY21E P/ABV of 1.6X.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 18, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #DCB Bank #Recommendations

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

