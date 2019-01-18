Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 218: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on DCB Bank

DCB’s advances grew by a healthy 23.1% YoY (3.7% QoQ) to INR 229bn (below CSEC’s estimate of 28% YoY growth) in 3QFY19. The growth came predominantly from Mortgages (17.2% YoY) which constitute of 40% of the total loan book, Agricultural segment (37.6% YoY) constituting 19% of the advances and SME & MSME which grew 23.1% YoY (12% of loan book). The bank targets to double its overall asset portfolio in the next 3 – 3.5 years.

Outlook

DCB trades at 1.4X FY21E P/ABV and 8.9X FY21E EPS. We rate the stock a BUY with a target price of INR 218, assigning a FY21E P/ABV of 1.6X.

