Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 215: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated July 16, 2018.

Centrum's research report on DCB Bank


We retain BUY on DCB Bank (DCBB) with TP at Rs215. Q1’19 results beat our estimates on both revenue and earnings front. NIM at 3.56% (calc) declined 12bps QoQ and was well on the expected lines. While we foresee some improvement in NIM (especially in H2FY19), the overall trend will remain lower for FY19E (over FY18). Our calculation suggests employee productivity on rise; continued momentum will aid in increased profitability. Loan growth momentum remains intact, asset quality under check, capital position strong; we see RoA / RoE inch towards 1.1% / 14.4% by end-FY20E. Valuations at 1.6x FY20E ABV remain attractive.


Outlook


Retain BUY with TP at Rs215 (valued at 2x FY20E). Key risks: Lower loan growth, elevated operating costs or higher than expected NIM pressure.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2018 05:02 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #DCB Bank #Recommendations

