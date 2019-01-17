Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on DCB Bank

DCB Bank reported an NII of Rs 293.6 crore, up 17% YoY, on the back of steady margins at 3.83% and robust credit growth of 23% YoY Other income for the quarter came in higher at Rs 94.5 crore vs. Rs 74.9 crore in Q3FY18 led fees from PSL certificate Led by higher other income & healthy NII, operating profit came in at ~Rs 174 crore, up 19% YoY. This led to a decline in cost-to-income ratio to 55.2%, a sharp fall of ~380 bps QoQ. PAT growth remained strong at 51% YoY to Rs 86.1 crore, a tad above our estimate Slippages for the quarter remained elevated, compared to the previous run rate, at Rs 114.3 crore. Accordingly, a slight deterioration in asset quality was witnessed with GNPA ratio at 1.92% vs. 1.84% in Q2FY19. The bank reported a fraud of Rs 12.44 crore (classified in agri book) and has provided for the exposure. Unamortised balance is at Rs 2.87 crore There was robust advances growth of 23% YoY to Rs 22888 crore, led by agriculture & non mortgage retail book. Deposits increased 29% YoY with the CASA ratio stable at ~24%.

Outlook

Hence, we revise our target price upwards to Rs 210 per share, valuing the stock at ~2x FY20E. Subsequently, we upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY.

