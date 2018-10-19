Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 209: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on DCB Bank

DCBB’s 2Q results were impressive, particularly, the stable asset quality (esp. in the mortgage business) on account of lower slippages, sustained business momentum (+27%), controlled costs (core C-I improved ~360bps) and further decline in provisions (even as PCR inched up). RWA remained constant even as the loan book grew 4% QoQ. While the CASA ratio dipped QoQ, 30% SA growth was promising.

Outlook

While we have marginally tweaked our estimates, our assumptions on opex growth (18% CAGR) and NIMs (3.7% over FY18-21E) provide enough cushion to our earnings. Maintain BUY with a TP of 209 (2x Sept-20E ABV of Rs 104).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.