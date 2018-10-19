App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 209: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 209 in its research report dated October 18, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on DCB Bank


DCBB’s 2Q results were impressive, particularly, the stable asset quality (esp. in the mortgage business) on account of lower slippages, sustained business momentum (+27%), controlled costs (core C-I improved ~360bps) and further decline in provisions (even as PCR inched up). RWA remained constant even as the loan book grew 4% QoQ. While the CASA ratio dipped QoQ, 30% SA growth was promising.


Outlook


While we have marginally tweaked our estimates, our assumptions on opex growth (18% CAGR) and NIMs (3.7% over FY18-21E) provide enough cushion to our earnings. Maintain BUY with a TP of 209 (2x Sept-20E ABV of Rs 104).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2018 03:54 pm

tags #Buy #DCB Bank #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

