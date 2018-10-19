Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 205: Centrum

Centrum's research report on DCB Bank

We retain BUY on DCB Bank (DCBB) with TP at Rs205. Q2’19 results were strong on many counts – robust loan growth, healthy core operating profit, limited slippages and higher than expected NII / PAT. NIM (reported) declined 7bps QoQ; we expect trend in NIM to reverse in H2FY19. Cost / asset ratio declined further to 2.6% (vs. 2.9% for FY18) and re-affirms our thesis of improved branch productivity. Continued traction will aid in increased profitability. Capital position remains strong; management has guided for prudent capital consumption with greater focus at risk-adjusted RoEs. Valuations at 1.6x FY20E ABV for an exit RoE of ~14% by end-FY20E remain attractive. Retain BUY

Outlook

Retain BUY with TP at Rs205 (valued at 2x FY20E). Key risks: Lower than expected loan growth, elevated operating costs or higher than expected NIM pressure.

