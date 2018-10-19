Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 205: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated October 17, 2018.
Centrum's research report on DCB Bank
We retain BUY on DCB Bank (DCBB) with TP at Rs205. Q2’19 results were strong on many counts – robust loan growth, healthy core operating profit, limited slippages and higher than expected NII / PAT. NIM (reported) declined 7bps QoQ; we expect trend in NIM to reverse in H2FY19. Cost / asset ratio declined further to 2.6% (vs. 2.9% for FY18) and re-affirms our thesis of improved branch productivity. Continued traction will aid in increased profitability. Capital position remains strong; management has guided for prudent capital consumption with greater focus at risk-adjusted RoEs. Valuations at 1.6x FY20E ABV for an exit RoE of ~14% by end-FY20E remain attractive. Retain BUY
Outlook
Retain BUY with TP at Rs205 (valued at 2x FY20E). Key risks: Lower than expected loan growth, elevated operating costs or higher than expected NIM pressure.
