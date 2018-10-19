Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 200: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on DCB Bank

With deposits/advances/PAT up 27%/27%/25%, DCB reported another steady quarter. We note a slightly improved asset quality. The cost-to-income ratio declined 139bps q/q; concerns regarding margins, however, came to the fore as NIM shrank 7bps q/q. We believe that with the competition from NBFCs easing, NIM would be stable at current levels. Given the recent fall in the price, we alter our recommendation to a Buy.

Outlook

Our Oct’19 target of `200 is based on the two-stage DDM model. This implies a ~1.9x P/ABV multiple on its FY20e book.

