you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 200: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated October 17, 2018.

Anand Rathi's research report on DCB Bank


With deposits/advances/PAT up 27%/27%/25%, DCB reported another steady quarter. We note a slightly improved asset quality. The cost-to-income ratio declined 139bps q/q; concerns regarding margins, however, came to the fore as NIM shrank 7bps q/q. We believe that with the competition from NBFCs easing, NIM would be stable at current levels. Given the recent fall in the price, we alter our recommendation to a Buy.


Outlook


Our Oct’19 target of `200 is based on the two-stage DDM model. This implies a ~1.9x P/ABV multiple on its FY20e book.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #DCB Bank #Recommendations

