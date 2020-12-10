Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 160 : Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on DCB Bank

With impeccable performance on asset quality and credit costs over the last 10 years, granular lending franchise, improved collection/recovery capabilities over the last few years, and sharp decline in capital consumption, DCB should be able to tide through the crisis much better than anticipated. DCB remains amongst the only bank with strong underwriting that still trades far below its long term average valuations. The bank remains our preferred midcap idea.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on the stock, with a revised TP of Rs160 (from Rs115 earlier), raising our target multiple to 1.4x from 1x Sep22E P/ABV earlier.

