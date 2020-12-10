PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 160 : Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated December 09, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 10, 2020 / 03:17 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on DCB Bank


With impeccable performance on asset quality and credit costs over the last 10 years, granular lending franchise, improved collection/recovery capabilities over the last few years, and sharp decline in capital consumption, DCB should be able to tide through the crisis much better than anticipated. DCB remains amongst the only bank with strong underwriting that still trades far below its long term average valuations. The bank remains our preferred midcap idea.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on the stock, with a revised TP of Rs160 (from Rs115 earlier), raising our target multiple to 1.4x from 1x Sep22E P/ABV earlier.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #DCB Bank #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Dec 10, 2020 02:46 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.