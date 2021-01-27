Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 160: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on DCB Bank

DCB bank reported NII and PPoP growth at 4% and 46% YoY respectively. Superior operating profits was mainly owing to elevated treasury gains during the quarter, aiding profits. Pro forma gross NPAs increased to 3.7% from 2.4% in the previous quarter. However, with over half of pro-forma slippages of Rs4.5bn since Aug-31 coming from potential restructured pool of Rs1.6bn and gold loans of Rs0.6bn, credit trends were better than anticipated. The bank has provided ~25% against its pro forma NPAs. Recoveries could remain muted over near to medium term given its high exposure to selfemployed segment which has been most impacted by COVID.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a TP of Rs160, valuing it at 1.3x of Sep-22E P/ABV. The stock currently trades at 0.9x P/ABV.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.