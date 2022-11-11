English
    Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 150: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated November 05, 2022.

    November 11, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on DCB Bank


    Strong growth in NII was counterbalanced by higher opex, keeping C/I ratio above 60%; however, benign credit cost aided profitability with RoA coming at ~1%. Higher slippages kept asset quality under pressure. Key positives for the quarter were 1) collection efficiency near pre-Covid levels, 2) strong recoveries/upgrades, 3) decline in stress across core segments (excl. Corp.) and 4) strong pick-up in disbursements in its core mortgage book. With credit growth expected to pick up and normalising credit costs, earnings would improve.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs150, valuing the stock at 0.8x P/ABV on the FY25e book.


