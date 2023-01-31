English
    Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 146: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 146 in its research report dated January 28, 2023.

    January 31, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on DCB Bank

    Higher opex counterbalanced DCB Bank’s strong NII growth, keeping the C/I ratio above 60%; benign credit cost, however, aided profitability, with the RoA coming near ~1%. Higher slippages kept asset quality under pressure. Key positives for the quarter were 1) collection efficiency improving across key segments, 2) strong recoveries/upgrades, 3) decline in stress across core segments (excl. Corp.) and 4) strong traction in disbursements across key segments. With credit growth expected to pick up and normalising credit costs, earnings would improve.


    Outlook

    We retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs146, valuing the stock at 0.8x P/ABV on the FY25e book.