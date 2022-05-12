English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 120: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 120 in its research report dated May 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on DCB Bank


    DCB Bank (DCB) reported a stellar quarter with an all round beat as PAT at Rs1.13bn beat est. by 32%. Healthier PPoP was led by higher loan growth, better NIM and softer opex while stronger recoveries drove lower provisions. Loan growth is improving since the last 4 quarters and DCB is targeting a consistent credit accretion of ~20%. NIM is guided to improve from 3.56% to 3.7% although we have been conservative in our projections due to a larger share of fixed rate loans. Opex might remain elevated as DCB would continue spend on branch and employee addition as well as technology. With recovery run-rate improving, the bank targets to deliver 1% RoA each quarter.



    Outlook


    DCB warrants a re-rating from 0.6x as credit growth and recoveries have bounced back. Maintain multiple at 1.0x FY24 ABV with TP at Rs120. Reiterate BUY.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #DCB Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.