Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 120: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on DCB Bank

DCB earnings came in as expected with PAT at Rs0.97bn. PPoP was a miss due to lower NII as margin declined QoQ despite strong loan growth of 17% YoY. Stronger recoveries drove lower provisions. Owing to a larger share of fixed rate loans, NIM may remain under pressure which has been factored into our projections. While gross slippages were higher, recoveries were stronger leading to negligible net slippages which led to reduction in GNPA by 11bps QoQ. Management guides to lower the GNPA to 2.5% over medium term. While earnings were miss on NII (slower passthrough) and gross slippages (due to seasonality), trends in both are expected to reverse.



Outlook

We continue to remian constructive on DCB as asset quality risks are abating. Maintain multiple at 1.0x FY24 ABV with TP at Rs120. Reiterate BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

DCB Bank -310722 - prabhu