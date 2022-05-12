 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 110: Anand Rathi

May 12, 2022 / 08:56 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated May 09, 2022.

Anand Rathi's research report on DCB Bank

Higher margins and moderating credit cost led to a strong increase in profitability for DCB, with RoA at ~1.1%. Higher slippages kept asset quality under pressure. Key positives for the quarter were 1) collection efficiency near pre-Covid levels, 2) strong recoveries/upgrades, 3) decline in stress across core segments, 4) strong traction in retail deposits and 5) strong pick-up in disbursements in its core mortgage book. With credit growth expected to pick up and normalising credit costs, earnings would improve.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs.110, valuing the stock at 0.7x P/ABV on the FY24e book.

first published: May 12, 2022 08:56 pm
