Buy DB Corp; target of Rs 251: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on DB Corp

DBCL’s 1QFY20 performance was weak due to a 4% YoY decline in advertising revenue. However, RM tailwinds (-6% YoY) and costs efficiencies (-12% YoY) supported EBITDA (+4.4% YoY). IndAS 116 implementation had positive impact on EBITDA of ` 90mn and negative on PAT of ` 10mn. DBCL’s flagship daily, the Dainik Bhaskar, is the 2nd most widely read Hindi daily, as per the IRS. But, DBCL leads in advertising revenue led by better and diversified state-mix of readership.

Outlook

We estimate revenue/EBITDA/earnings to grow at a CAGR of 2.2/18.6/15.6% over FY19-21E led by economic recovery and thus in advertising revenue. This is aided by softened newsprint prices. Our rating is BUY, with a TP of ` 251 (+42%) @ 12x FY21E EPS (a discount of 35% to 3/5/10 years avg PE).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.