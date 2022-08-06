English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Data Patterns (India); target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Data Patterns (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 06, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Data Patterns (India)


    Data Patterns (India) (DPIL) is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. The company delivered revenue, PAT CAGR of 18.9%, 40.7%, respectively, in FY19-22. FY22 revenues increased 39% YoY with EBITDA margin at 45.4%. FY22 PAT increased 69% YoY to Rs 94 crore.



    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Data Patterns at Rs 900 i.e. 32x on FY24E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Data Patterns (India) - 040822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Data Patterns India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.